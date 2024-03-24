300-Level Student Feared Dead As Fire Guts Female Hostel In Yobe Varsity

A three-hundred-level student of the Department of Geography, Federal University, Gashua in Yobe State, identified as Shamsiya Murtalahas, has been killed in a fire incident at the female hostel of the school in Bade Local Government Area of the state.

According to a source, who is also a student, told Channels Television that the inferno started around 1 pm on Saturday, forcing the students to run for their lives.

He added that others were being evacuated to the specialist hospital in Gashua for medical attention.

However, the management of the school has directed the closure of academic activities in the wake of the most recent inferno.

The school’s registrar Abubakar Mamud said this in a statement where he quoted the vice-chancellor of the school as asking students to vacate the varsity’s premises.

The statement reads: “The vice-chancellor and chairman of the senate has directed for the immediate closure of the university due to escalating students’ unrest on campus.

“A female hostel of the Federal University Gashua, Yobe State was gutted by fire on Saturday, 23rd March 2024 destroying a complete block of 29 rooms accommodating about 301 students.”