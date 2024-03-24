Four Die, Others Fatally Injured In Bauchi Auto Crash

The operatives of Federal Road Safety Corps has said that no fewer than four people have lost their lives in a fatal road accident in Rinji, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the horrible accident, which occured on Saturday, involved eight passengers.

However, in a statement, made available by the FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Jonas Agwu, disclosed that the remaining four passengers, reportedly sustained degrees of injuries.

He said: “The crash involved a Mercedes Benz with registration number AK808AA and a Volkswagen Opel Vectra also with registration number TFB675RC.

“Out of the eight persons in the vehicles, four victims, comprising one female adult and three male adults were killed while the remaining 4 victims survived the crash with different degrees of injuries.”