Nigerian Singer, Daddy Fresh Cries Out For Help Following Battle With Stroke

Renowned Nigerian reggae singer, Innocent Onyebuchi, often known as Daddy Fresh, has appealed for assistance in his struggle with a partial stroke.

In a viral Instagram video, Daddy Fresh said that he has been suffering from a partial stroke for more than two years and is at serious risk of kidney failure and prostate difficulties.

In his words,

“I have been facing this for over two years, and I decided to handle it on my own, thinking it would not take this long, but my purpose in God disposes. Right now, it is hitting me so hard that I couldn’t imagine.

“I need your help right now because I have exhausted all I have despite being on the bed, I still try to reach other people who are also in need. The difference is that, I hide my own pain from people because I believe I will be able to handle it.”

He said he had not achieved his earthly mission, as he pleaded with the public not to allow him die.

“So, as it is right now, I can’t fund myself anymore. Please, I now appeal to you to save a soul because my mission on earth is incomplete, and I will be badly hurt to go this way.”