Facebook, Instagram, Threads Experience Outage As Users Are Logged Out

Users of the social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were logged out during an outage on Tuesday evening.

On Facebook, users were shut out with the message “The password that you’ve entered is incorrect,” while Instagram returned the message “Something went wrong.” There is an error, and the page could not be loaded.”

With the hashtags #instagramdown and “Facebook and Instagram” among the top trends, millions of users reported the outage on X.

Upon visiting the Downdetector website, some users reported experiencing difficulties logging into Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook.

As of the time of this post, neither platform under Meta had made any comments regarding the situation.