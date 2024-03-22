NLC Members Stole Staff Salaries During Secretariat Invasion — Abure

Julius Abure, National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), has accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), of stealing funds meant for staff salary, among others during the attack on LP’s National Secretariat on Wednesday

Abure, who spoke after the picketing of the Party’s secretariat, described the action of the labour leaders as a shame and act of rascality.

Speaking via the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in Abuja, on Thursday, Abure said, “What we saw was a show of shame, a show of rascality, an abuse of office and an abuse of the law of the land.”

“Nigeria Labour Congress is subject to the law. NLC under Joe Ajaero is not above the law and the law precludes Ajaero and the leadership of NLC to take laws into their hands, where they besieged the office, broke the fence, destroyed the gates, unlawfully took possession of the secretariat and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

“Properties stolen, including monies, made for the payment of salaries and other official purposes. This is unfortunate. It is becoming unbecoming.

“I must state today that the leadership of NLC under Joe Ajaero is on the path of destroying the successes we recorded in the 2023 general election,” Abure added.

Theophilus Udubuaku, acting Chairman of NLC’s Political Commission, reacting said, “Abure should be reminded, since he is now suffering from selective amnesia that it took the picketing by Ajaero-led NLC to drive Lamidi Apapa away from the LP headquarters before he moved in.

“Talking about lies, it speaks much about who Abure really is when he claims that billions of naira were stolen when the picketing was conducted in the presence of scores of policemen, DSS officers and pressmen. These lies alone define Abure as a man who is grossly irresponsible.

“We would like the Nigerian media to appreciate the fact that NLC is not interested in a media war with a man who thinks he can successfully transform himself into a sole administrator of LP.

“The press is expected to do its duty and fact-check the comments from Abure and his men and call them out as liars.”