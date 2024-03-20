NLC Storms LP Secretariat, Demands Abure’s Resignation (Video)

The Nigeria Labour Congress, have stormed the secretariat of the Labour Party to protest the party’s national convention planned for end of this month.

The congress also demanded the sacking of the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

It was gathered that the NLC leadership accused Abure of planning to hold a secret convention without the knowledge of major stakeholders.

According to PUNCH, the planned convention has turned the LP against the NLC and the House of Representatives caucus.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the union accused Abure of planning to destroy the Labour Party.

However, Policemen have refused the protesting workers entry into the party secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party leadership, in an earlier statement, opposed the directive of the NLC, alleging that it was driven by Ajaero’s supposed desire to become the next national chairman of the party.

It also denied any financial impropriety, insisting that the party is open to forensic audit of its accounts.

LP said: “We are even calling on the NLC to send its own external auditors to check our financial books. We are also calling on Peter Obi to expedite action on the auditing of our accounts.

“And for the NLC to be using this as a cheap blackmail is to show their high level of desperation and mischief.

“Today minimum wage is N30.000 while a bag of rice is N80.000. We hear about NLC talk about ethos and ethics of the Labour movement and the Labour Party, this is also an NLC that cannot call or sustain a strike for one or two days without calling it off.

“This is an NLC which cannot think of calling a protest and sustaining it in order to get the attention of the government for the interest of the workers.”