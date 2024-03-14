The government of Ogun State, on Wednesday, kick-started the payment of N10,000 cash award to 100,000 primary and secondary school learners in the over 2,000 public schools across the four divisions of the State.

The payment was in fulfilment of the promise made by Governor Dapo Abiodun to pay N10,000 to indigent pupils and students in the State’s primary and secondary schools.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Abayomi Arigbabu, while monitoring the disbursement of the money in some schools in Abeokuta, said that the payment was one of the strategies by the governor to provide succour to parents as a result of the present economic situation in the country.

Arigbabu said: “In view of the economic realities in the country, the governor decided to provide succour to the people of the state using multiplicity approaches to achieve this.

“He believes that another strategy that could be used which has never been used by any government before is the health and education sectors to reach the populace. Through the education sector, you can truly reach out to those who need the palliative.

“We have over 2, 000 primary and secondary schools in all the four divisions of the state, and 100,000 learners in these schools would receive N10,00 each.

“As we meet and give the parents the governor’s message, they are receiving the alert for payment.The governor’s gesture is to support the parents in meeting their children’s needs.”