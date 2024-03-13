Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have foiled a kidnap attempt at an undisclosed primary school in the Ijegun area of the state following the arrest of a suspected gang member.

The Lagos State Police Command disclosed in a Tuesday statement that it rescued a kindergarten student and two pupils during the incident.

The suspects were said to have positioned their operational motorcycles close to the school premises, waiting for other members who went inside to get their targets.

Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson for the Command, said the rescued pupils are identified as Sofiat, four years old; Israel, five years old and Mustapha, six years old, adding that they had reunited with their families.

“At about 3.30 pm, on March 11, 2024, the headmaster of a school situated in the Ijegun area of Lagos, reported at Area ‘M’ Command, that some unknown persons invaded the school and abducted three pupils in the school premises.

“Upon the information, detectives swung into action and led a formidable team to the scene of the crime.

”Furthermore, the culprits were given a hot chase, where one Akintola Alima, a 40-year-old woman, who kidnapped the three pre-nursery children was arrested and the children were rescued.

“However, other unknown suspects escaped with an unregistered motorcycle on sighting the police,” he stated.

He added that,” investigation revealed that she abducted the children for criminal purposes and she had a standby motorcycle now at large, which was waiting for her to escape with the children before she was apprehended. The investigation is still ongoing.”