Reactions As May Edochie Responds To Query About Her Marital Status

May, Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, detailed her personal life before becoming a social media sensation in a new video.

The actress revealed in the question and answer series that before being an influencer, she experimented with a variety of businesses, including running a store.

In her words,

“I worked hard, I didn’t really do a white-collar job,”

She remarked that she became an influencer because she recognised the importance of hard work.

The rising influencer was questioned if she is ‘single or married?’ May Yul-Edochie responded by laughing and asking the interviewer whether they were on this planet.

“Are you on this planet?” she quipped.

See some reactions below,

ebasicsdiction: “The interviewer is not on this planet.”

brittneyoputa: “Every time I see Queen May I laugh at the devil failed plans this woman is GODBACKED! see beauty finish.”

realmercy_precious: “Single or Married? Are you not on this planet I love that answer.”

hunyboy2001: “May you’re not a strong woman cos real woman dont let a very low personality lady take their husband..”

SEE VIDEO: