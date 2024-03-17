The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) members as well as the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have been directed to go on strike starting on Monday, March 18, by the Joint Action Committee (JAC).

The organisation stated that the Federal Government’s inability to resolve the issues brought up and the earlier ultimatum’s expiration is what prompted the strike action.

Signed by Mohammed Ibrahim, SSANU’s President, and Peter Adeyemi, NASU’s General Secretary, the statement disclosed that the government’s decision to withhold members’ pay for four months is the reason the strike is going into action.

It added that the government failed to do the needful regarding the withheld salaries, hence their decision to proceed on a 7-day warning strike effective Monday, March 18 in the first instance.

The statement said the strike would be total and no concession would be given.

Recall SSANU and NASU had threatened to close all university hostels and cut off all university power to press home its demand on the plight of members.

In its reaction to the ultimatum issued by the unions, the federal government said it would continue to engage with the two university-based labour unions.

Chairman, Bayero University Kano (BUK) branch of SAANU, Mustapha Aminu, speaking with Daily Trust, said that at an emergency Congress meeting, it was agreed that the strike should go on.

“The meeting is part of the directives from the National body that we should call an emergency meeting because we are going to embark on a seven-day warning strike starting from 18th of this month and now you can see almost everybody is in support of the strike so definitely we are not going to rest.

“By the 18th of March if the government has not said anything then we are already in the strike.

“As at this time, the government has not done anything so we are still waiting for the government to respond otherwise the only language they understand is strike and we are ready to embark.

“After the seven day warning strike, we are going into total and indefinite strike,” Aminu stated.

He therefore warned that no union member should give room for any skeletal services in their respective departments or units.