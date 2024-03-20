Tunji Adeleke has turned to social media to criticise his cousin singer Davido for cropping him out of a picture.

Davido had earlier resorted to his social media platforms to offer a strong warning to his peers in the music industry who constantly discredit his work.

Sharing a picture of himself, the singer captioned,

“They all come together to discredit me … but God working overtime ! 2024 YEAR OF THE BEAST!! 🔊🌎🔥 FIX UR SPEAKERS WE DEY COME!!”

After Davido posted his new photo, Tunji, the son of late Osun State Governor Isiaka Adeleke who was in the car with the singer as they took the picture was surprised that the singer edited him out.

In response, Tunji Adeleke who is currently the chairman of the Osun State Local Government Commission expressed his deepest dissatisfaction on his X page.

While sharing the full picture, he wrote,

“They all come together to crop me out the picture … but God working tirelessly ! 2024 YEAR OF BEING INTENTIONAL 🚀.”

Many took to the comment section to share their thoughts,

See some comments below,

hotylioness’: Rich kid quarel I no Dey involve mysef.

obe_olayinka: Not that Hard, even Wizkid crop his wife out of picture 😂.

samariabub_: Hustle and fine o make dem no commot your face for photo.

armanijayson: They both understand each other 😂 David loves this his particular cousin.

