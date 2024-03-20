Zenith Bank Appoints Adaora Umeoji, First Female GMD, CEO

Adaora Umeoji has been appointed as Zenith Bank Plc’s first female Group Managing Director.

Michael Otu, the company secretary, reported this in a statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Tuesday.

Umeoji will succeed Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the current GMD, whose term ends on May 31.

Accordingly, Umeoji’s tenure is expected to take off on June 1, 2024.

READ MORE: “Women Earn More In Nollywood Because Of Their Bargaining Power” – Norbert Young

Umeoji served as the bank’s deputy managing director since October 28, 2016, prior to her appointment.

“Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji is the first female GMDCEO since the bank’s inception, and her appointment is consistent with the bank’s executive transition tradition, succession plan, and strategy of grooming leaders from within,” part of the statement reads.