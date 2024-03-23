Verydarkman, a controversial activist, is apparently in police custody after being arrested by authorities for allegedly cyberbullying actress Tonto Dikeh.

@officialstelladimokokorkus, an Instagram blogger, broke the news, which was confirmed by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, who praised Tonto Dikeh.

According to reports, Verydarkman is currently in an Abuja jail cell for tormenting Tonto Dikeh on social media and alleging she is the face behind Gistlover.

Doris Ogala also took to social media to wish Verydarkman a pleasant stay in Kirikiri and complimented Tonto Dikeh for detaining the critic.

officialstelladimokokorkus said:

“ACTRESS TONTO DIKEH ARRESTS SOCIAL MEDIA CRITIC VERY DARK MAN FOR ALLEGED CYBERBULLYING AND THREAT TO LIFE FROM POSTING THAT SHE CO RUNS TOXIC BLOG THAT RUNS PEOPLE DOWN.

A prominent social media critic is currently in jail in Abuja. He was detained for reportedly cyberbullying actress Tonto Dikeh and accusing her of co-running the toxic blog gistlov****, which has resulted in threats to her life from those hunting for the blog’s owner.

This is a developing story.”

Doris Ogala also wrote:

“VERY DIRTY BOY I

WARNED YOU!

DONT MESS WITH MY

KING T.

ENJOY YOUR IN KIRIKIRI.”

