The Kaduna State Government, on Saturday, denied reports of negotiating with bandits and other criminals in the State.

According to the State, it didn’t categorically hire a private negotiator to facilitate the release of abducted schoolchildren.

Recall that, on Thursday morning, bandits abducted over 287 students from a primary and secondary school in the Kuriga community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna.

Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Uba Sani, said the State’s policy on dealing with terrorists remains unchanged.

“We wish to state categorically that the Kaduna State Government did not hire any private negotiator, neither are we contemplating making such a move.

“The Kaduna state government has a clear policy on non-negotiation with terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements,” Shehu noted.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had since directed security operatives to do everything possible to rescue the victims.