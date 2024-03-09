Ramadan 2024: Look Out For New Moon On Sunday, Sultan Alerts Nigerian Muslims

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has issued a summons to Muslims across the country to begin the search for the Ramadan moon for 2024 (1445 AH) on Sunday.

According to Prof. Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary General of the NSCIA in a statement on Friday, the Council advised the Muslim Ummah to observe the crescent of Ramadan 1445 on the indicated day, which is the 29th of Sha’aban 1445 AH.

He remarked that Sultan Abubakar congratulates the entire Muslim Ummah on the impending 1445 AH Ramadan fast.

“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming 1445 AH Ramadan Fast. The Council prays that Allah spare the lives of every Muslim to participate in the ibaadah exercise and to maximize the benefits therein.

“Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1445 AH immediately after sunset on Sunday, March 10, 2024, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Monday, 11th March 2024 as the first day of Ramadan 1445 AH. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Tuesday, 12th March 2024, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1445 AH”, the statement partly read.

He also stated that, considering the current economic climate, the council is encouraging wealthy Muslims in the country to perform acts of charity for the less fortunate in their communities before, during, and after Ramadan.

The council urged traders not to hoard food or raise consumer prices excessively during the fast.

He further advised Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray to Allah for the Palestinians’ divine support and liberation from their oppressors.

READ MORE: “Portable Is More Relevant Than Wizkid” – Dammy Krane Spills

“The Council hereby enjoins the Muslims all over the country to be on the lookout for the Ramadan crescent on the night of Sunday 10th of March 2024 and await the official announcement by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the commencement of the 1445 AH Ramadan fast.

“We wish all Nigerian Muslims and their counterparts all over the world happy Ramadan in advance,” Shehu said.