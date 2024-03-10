Prominent Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has stated that men who attack women without any reason or warning are not worthy of the term of man.

The actor, who recently turned 77 years old, said that his birthday falls on March 8, International Women’s Day, in a commercial for Life Lager beer.

He went on to praise women, saying that a house is only truly a home when a woman moves in.

Pete Edochie advised men that a woman’s strength lies in her words, thus if a man beats a woman simply because he is angry, he is not worthy to be called a man.

He went on to remark that any man who can get along with a woman is qualified to manage both a local government and a country.

In his words,

“My 77th Birthday coincides with the celebration of the International Women Day so I want to use this opportunity to congratulate our women you see a house is a house but converts to a home only when a woman gets into it the strength of a woman is in her tongue if a woman provokes you and you strike her you don’t qualify to be a man but if you can cope with a woman you can rule a local government and a country”

READ MORE: Tolanibaj Shares Why She Changed Her Mind On Doing Brazilian Butt Lift

See some reactions to his assertions,

taaatibg said: “A woman is a miracle,It depends on how you treat her!🥰💯”

samvail_ stated: “A man full of wisdom! Maybe Yul knows what he’s doing! 🤷🏾‍♂️😁”

ble_ssing_sunday wrote: “Now Judy no go allow Yul hear this message, she don close bottle”

viq_tory penned: “This man is full of wisdom 👏meanwhile his son is some where doing tiktok challenge..God abeg no let any of my family member bring shame to us 😢”

SEE VIDEO: