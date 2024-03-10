“I Wake Up 2am To Cook Noodles For My Boyfriend” – Tacha Akide

Natacha Anita Akide, called Tacha, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has declared that she is committed to her relationship.

She denied being arrogant, stating that she gets up at 2 a.m. to prepare noodles for her partner.

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, she revealed this.

According to the reality personality, she and her partner might be preparing for a wedding without the public knowledge.

In her words,

“We [me and my partner] could be planning a wedding and you wouldn’t know unless I say otherwise.

“I wake up at 2 am to make noodles for him. I would ask him, what do you want to eat? And in my head I’m like, ‘People would be like Oh God this Tacha on social media.’ And maybe there’s a fight between us, I will tell him, ‘People will think I am the problem but you know you’re the problem.’ Because I’m super nice.

READ MORE: “I Earned N10,000 For My First Movie” – Rita Dominic

“I do have someone I love and cherish. And most importantly, he understands me. So, even when people are constantly saying, ‘Oh who’s going to settle down with this one?’ I’m like, ‘If your daddy sees me, he’s going to love me.’ He’s going to want me because I’m tall, dark-skinned, cute, and most importantly, I’m beauty with brains.”