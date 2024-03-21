“Your Frequent Summons Distracting My Appointees From Doing Their Job” – Tinubu Tells NASS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the National Assembly’s constant summons could disturb and distract his appointees from carrying out their primary duties.

Tinubu asked the lawmakers to be accommodating enough and ‘let the poor breathe’.

It was gathered that the former Lagos state governor, led this out during the Ramadan fast-breaking event in Abuja on Wednesday, March 20.

However, he said that excessive summoning of officials can lead to disruptions in operations and affect service delivery to citizens.

Tinubu advised lawmakers to exercise discretion in carrying out their oversight responsibilities.

He said: ”I have been watching various committees summon ministers and agency heads. I have complained to the Speaker to let the poor breathe. Let these people do the job. We are not saying you are not influential. We are not saying you cannot do your oversight.

“But consider the primary duty of each agency, its personnel, or the responsibilities of the Governor of the Central Bank or the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to you and the entire nation.

”If they are distracted or disturbed, maybe we will shift parliamentary sitting all through the night. We must find a way to accommodate one another. This is an appeal to you. See if you can accept representatives in some instances or even documentation.”

”We are making sacrifices for the country, and we are assuring citizens that there is a very bright light at the end of the tunnel.

”We must have faith, and please do not forget your constituencies and remember what they are going through.

”I cannot thank you enough for what you are doing, but it is for our country. There is nothing personal about this. It is for Nigeria, and we have no other country but Nigeria.”