Yul Edochie Disclosed Relationship He Shares With Crossdresser, Bobrisky

Yul Edochie, a Nigerian actor, has sparked controversy after claiming that he has a close relationship with Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky.

In a recent interview, the actor turned pastor referred to the social media celebrity as “my person,” adding that he calls Bobrisky a “she” because he enjoys making people happy by giving them what they want.

While speaking, he said,

“Bobrisky na my padi oh but I don’t know if the things that she does are real,”

“But I will be honest, she is my person and we are very very close. For me, I address her as she. The reason is because I love to make people happy.

“If you come out and say your name is no longer John it’s Yul, if that’s what makes you happy, then I don’t have to tell you to do something different. What will I gain?

“I address her as she because that is what she wants. If she comes out tomorrow to say she is no longer Bobrisky and that she is not doing again, then I will address her as anything that makes her happy.”