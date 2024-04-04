No fewer than four persons died while 20 sustained degrees of injuries when operatives of the Nigerian Police clashed with members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, also known as Shiites during a procession to mark the International Qud’s day in Kaduna on Friday.

It was gathered that the event turned violent, made traders to close shops while people were seen running for safety, as gun shots were heard coming from the busy Kano Road axis.

However, an eye witness disclosed that the Police attempted to disperse members of the Shiites group, who were holding a procession and had gathered around Kano Road, Ahmadu Bello Way Kaduna.

Meanwhile, one of the Shiite leaders, Malam Aliyu Tirmizi, confirmed that four of their members were killed while 20 others were injured.

He said: “we usually come out on the last Friday of every Ramadan to protest peacefully and show our support to the people of Palestine for the inhuman treatment they are being forced to face as is being done by others across the globe.

“We usually have a peaceful procession but this time around, as we were about to start, the police came and threw tear gas at us and started shouting and in the process, four of our members were killed while 20 were injured.”