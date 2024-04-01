BNXN Criticises Wizkid For Hoarding Collaborations With Emerging Artists

Nigerian singer Daniel Benson, often known as BNXN, has chastised his Grammy-winning colleague Wizkid for hoarding collaborations with new artists.

The singer noted that the Starboy boss worked with new singers year after year, but none of the songs ever made it out of the studio.

On his Snapchat page, he wrote:

“Every year, n*ggas post pictures and videos with Wiz [Wizkid] in the studio but the songs never ever comes out. Not even a leak lol. And for years too. Why?”

Teni, Blaqbonez, Shallipopi, Rema, Fireboy, Odumodublvck, and Bella Shmurda are among the artists who have previously been seen working with Wizkid in the studio but have yet to release a song with him.