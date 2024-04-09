DNA Debate: “I Can Accept Child That’s Not Mine” – Baba Tee Spills

Babatunde Bernard Tayo, aka Baba Tee, a popular actor and comedian, has spoken out about the ongoing DNA test scandal on social media.

Following recent incidences of paternity fraud, Nigerians are divided on whether DNA tests are required.

In a recent interview with TVC, Baba Tee stated that the high occurrence of paternity fraud in the country is attributable to a variety of factors, including upbringing and a lack of sexual fulfilment.

He noted that when it comes to paternity fraud, the woman is always at fault, emphasising that the blame cannot be moved to the man, no matter how his acts affected the woman’s behaviour.

He, however, said he can accept a child that isn’t his if his partner is remorseful for cheating.

He said: “Women can’t use domestic violence or infidelity on the part of their spouses as an excuse for paternity fraud. If a man is not treating you well, walk out of the marriage.

“When it comes to paternity fraud, the woman is always at fault. You can’t shift the blame to the man because men don’t conceive. As a woman, if you know you can’t tolerate your husband’s maltreatment or infidelity, leave the marriage.

“Personally, there is nothing I can’t keep for a woman who is good to me. If a woman cheats on me and a child comes out of it and I find out, I will forgive her if she is remorseful. I will take the child as my own.”