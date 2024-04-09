“Sometimes Broken Marriages Produce Strongest Individuals” – Charly Boy Says Amid Ayo Makun Marital Crisis

Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has reacted to comedian AY’s marriage crisis.
Recall that AY recently turned to social media to explain that his 20-year friendship and marriage to his wife, Mabel, had slipped away from him.
His disclosure generated a mixed response, with many blaming AY for the marital crisis.
Reacting, Charly Boy tweeted on his X account,
“It is not always true dat a broken marriage is a reflection of failure, but rather an opportunity for growth and self-discovery.
“Sometimes the most broken marriages produce the strongest individuals.
20yrs no bi beans.
Una Well done.
“AY, edi ok.
It’s unfortunate but sh*t happens. Who never f*ckup raise ur hands.”