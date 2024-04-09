I Had Extreme Busy Schedule – Pastor Yul Edochie Apologises To His Church Followers For Not Holding Service

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and gospel preacher, has apologised to the followers of his church, True Salvation Ministry for failing to show up for services.

In an honest Instagram post, the actor-turned-minister explained his absence from the live broadcast as the result of a gruelling and demanding schedule.

Yul Edochie resolved to continue his ministry by actively engaging on social media platforms while adhering to the Lord’s divine guidance.

He wrote:

“Sincere apologies to all members of TRUE SALVATION MINISTRY, as a result of my extremely busy work schedule, I haven’t been able to keep up with our live broadcasts.

“However I’ll continue to minister to you all through my social media posts as the good Lord directs. Always remember, the most important teaching of God is LOVE. May God bless us all in this new week & beyond, Amen.”

