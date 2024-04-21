From Being Best Man To Hospital – VeryDarkMan Says As He Gets Involved In An Accident

Martins Vincent Otse, a Nigerian social media activist better known as VeryDarkMan, has cried out after being involved in a car accident that landed him at the hospital.

The activist, who had arrived in Cross River State for a wedding, described his unusual experience as the ceremony was about to begin.

According to him in a video posted on his Instagram page, a strange man who appeared suspicious approached him and informed him of an urgent message that he had travelled all the way from Abuja to give.

Verydarkman noted that he excused himself to consult his friends out of mistrust, only to discover that three bikers had followed him to the hotel where he had spent the previous night.

He stated that he promptly intended to leave the state and was engaged in a car accident on his way to the airport.

He survived unscathed, however those who were hit by the vehicle he was in are currently in the hospital.

Sharing the video, he captioned it,

“From being best man to the hospital, today I believe life is a mystery, I fear this world more now”

“I went outside and there was this person looking for me who looks suspicious. He said he’s been looking for me and that he came all the way from Abuja to Calabar. He said he’s been trying to reach me via DM but no response. He said he just got out of jail after being locked up by Dunamis Pastor, Paul Enenche because he displayed a placard prophesying that Buhari would die,” he said in part.

SEE POST: