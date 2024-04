ThankGod Omori Jesam, a prominent Nigerian music video director known as TG Omori or Boy Director, has quit smoking.

On Saturday, the music video director confirmed it via his X Twitter.

Omori wrote, “Quit smoking today.”

He is the latest Nigerian celebrity to quit smoking.

Kizz Daniel, Tonto Dikeh, Charly Boy, and others have previously forsaken the habit but were later caught smoking.