I’m Nothing, But Don’t Mock My God – Pastor Adeboye To Critics

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has issued a strong warning to anyone who criticises and mocks him, stating that His God is a consuming fire.

This is coming following criticism from various celebrities and on-air personalities for some of his recent declarations and comments.

Adeboye made the remark during his sermon and anointing session at Friday’s monthly Holy Ghost service.

In his words,

“If Paul, who wrote more than half of the New Testament, claimed to be less than the least of the saint, according to Ephesians 3:8, Pastor Adeboye is nothing.

“However, his God is everything. Listen to me carefully, Adeboye is one stupid boy and I would prove it to you before I close, But his God is wiser than the wisest.

“Adeboye is weak, he eats pounded yam and goes to the toilet. But his God is stronger than the strongest. Adeboye is nothing but his God is the All-sufficient God.

“So there is nothing spectacular. There is no big deal if you mock Pastor Adeboye. He deserves to be mocked.

“The word of God made it abundantly clear. Anyone that God will use must be weak, foolish, and a nobody, so that only God will take the glory. So you can mock Adeboye, but you must not mock his God.

“Why? Because Adeboye is nothing, there is nothing he can do to you. But his God is a Consuming fire.”