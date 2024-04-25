My Music Style Is Afrofusion – Davido Denounces Afrobeats

David Adeleke, also known as Davido, is the latest Nigerian singer to denounce Afrobeats, following in the footsteps of Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Fireboy.

On the newest episode of the Business Untitled Podcast, the singer criticised the “boxing” of all African artists into the Afrobeats genre, regardless of musical style.

He said, “The first place that accepted African music outside Africa is the UK before America later join. The UK termed African music Afrobeats.

“Afrobeat is a sound that was originally pioneered by Fela Kuti. But now all African songs are termed Afrobeats. If an African artiste sings pure R&B, sounding like SZA, Summerwalker, they put them under Afrobeats. If an African rapper rapping like Drake, they still put them under Afrobeats.

READ MORE: Being A Mother Inspired My New Dress Sense – Rihanna Says

“I don’t get offend when we’ve been categorised as Afrobeats. I mean, we need a genre. It could be R&B or Afropop. I call my music Afrofusion but I’m not big on ‘O put Afrofusion on my song.’ I know how long it took for African music to become mainstream.”