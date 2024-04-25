There’s No Excuse For Not Making Money In Lagos – Cubana Chief Priest Shares Tips

Celebrity barman and socialite Cubana Chief Priest has said that it is difficult to live in Lagos without making money.

He spoke while sharing money-making advice on his Instagram story.

Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote:

“There is no excuse for not making money in Lagos. In the whole world no place like Lagos @diobiondeck Di use Monday do Wetin the 35 states del do on a Friday: Does that ring a bell?”

Cubana Chiefpriest also added: “Lagos is too resourceful. Get up think out of the box put in some hard work and make your cheese city wer dey overflow like waters”

Cubana’s third piece of advice reads: “This one na another machine* Create your own style choose your own day; push it harder Money go be water?”

Finally, he wrote: “Invest in Lagos today Start cashing & out Tomorrow This city no dey waste time. We no go leave Lagos for anybody; all Nigerians are lagosians I don’t play !!!”