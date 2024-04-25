Why I Didn’t Apply For Super Eagles Job – Vincent Enyeama

Vincent Enyeama, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper, has stated why he decided not to seek for the national team’s head coaching role.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to announce a permanent replacement for Jose Peseiro, who stepped down as Super Eagles head coach following the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in February.

The former Lille shot-stopper, widely considered as one of Africa’s greatest goalkeepers, cited two reasons for his decision not to compete for the position.

In an interview with Afrik-Foot, the 41-year-old confessed that after quitting from sports, he has focused on his hotel business.

He stated: “No, no, no. It’s not that I am not interested; it’s just that I am not certified,” Enyeama said.

“For you to be able to coach the Super Eagles, you must be certified. That’s the minimum standard.

“That’s the number one reason, and the fact that I have been very busy developing and managing my hotel has taken a lot of my attention, and that business is the most important thing for me now.

“So football is like number two for me now, unless just one day the Nigeria Football Federation says, ‘Please come and share your wealth of experience in this area with these players,’ then it becomes a different thing altogether.

“For now, I have to wait until I get the necessary certificate before I can say this is where I want to coach or the area where I can support the national teams.”

Enyeama further stated that he loves to coach an entire squad rather than simply goalkeepers.

“Whatever I am doing now is how to become a full coach of a team, and not just goalies trainer. If I have to be a goalies trainer then, it has to be with very young ones in junior teams because they are the ones you really teach. They are still growing and open to learning new things; with these ones you can easily transmit what you want.

“Some of the established goalkeepers are not so easy to manage because they already have fixed mindsets kind of. When you are called into the national team, you don’t really coach them but manage them. That’s why most trainers usually introduce exercises that would keep the goalkeepers very fit, as they already are formed and firm in other areas.

“It will be nice to manage the full team because, as a goalkeeper, you always have a full view of the field and what everyone is doing at any given time. And that’s why most goalies make good coaches, and most midfielders do well too, as we can see in (Pep) Guardiola, (Xabi) Alonso, Xavi. They were all midfielders,” Enyeama said.