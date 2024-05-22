EFCC Nabs Gombe Woman For Spraying Naira At Party

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operatives in Gombe State have arrested a woman identified as, Janty Emmanuel, for abusing the naira at a social event.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dele Oyewale, spokesperson of the EFCC, said Emmanuel was arrested on Monday after she was spotted spraying the naira notes.

Oyewale said Emmanuel admitted to committing the crime after being shown a piece of video evidence, adding that the suspect will be charged in court after all investigations have been concluded on the matter.

“Upon arrest, the suspect was shown the video where she was dancing at G-Connect, Tumfure, Gombe State and spraying Naira notes of N1000 denomination.

“She admitted committing the crime. She will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the statement read.

On Monday, the agency announced that it had secured the conviction of 31 individuals involved in illegal currency trading and abuse of the naira in Kano.

Last month, Bobrisky, the social media celebrity, was sentenced to six months in prison for abusing the naira notes.