“Your Husband Has No Right To Order You Not To Go Out” – Media Personality, Sandra Ezekwesili

Sandra Ezekwesili, an on-air personality, addressed women’s rights in a forceful remark, emphasising that no man has the ability to forbid a woman from going out.

On Monday, she took to the microblogging site X to express her belief that no man should determine whether or not his wife can go out, noting that such behaviour is neither acceptable nor expected.

She acknowledged that she found it difficult to comprehend the fundamental causes of this way of thinking.

She tweeted,

“Babes I promise you, your husband has no right to order you not to go out o. It’s not something to kiki about, it’s not something to look forward to and it’s not something to nod approvingly of. I’m trying to see the nuanced reason why this can/could happen and I am struggling.

“I told myself I’ll stop talking about these things cos we’re all living different lives and that means we’ll always see each other’s ways as off but alas. Informing your so about your movement is very different from “asking for permission” and expecting a consequential answer.

“Are you trying to protect her or are you trying to control her? To show you CAN exert that control? Are you her father or her partner? Is the only way to “protect” her to infringe upon her ability to go and come as she pleases (and is convenient for both your schedules)?”

