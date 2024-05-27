Excavator Clearing Road Recklessly Hit Mosque; Three Dead, Seven Injured – LASEMA Gives Update On Collapse

A mosque in the Papa Ajao area of Lagos State, on Sunday, collapsed.

The incident was said to have occurred during the time for afternoon prayers.

Photos and videos of the incident on social media showed the mosque in rubbles with residents of the area trying to help with rescue efforts.

Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, permanent secretary of the Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in a statement following the incident, said the agency arrived at the scene around 1:40pm.

According to him, preliminary investigation carried out revealed that an excavator clearing the road recklessly hit a mosque, which was a storey building, resulting in the building collapsing as prayer was about to commence.

“Four victims were immediately rushed to the hospital. A total of 10 people were trapped beneath the rubble.

READ ALSO: Two Vehicles Collide On Sagamu/Ikorodu Road, Kills Four, Others Injured

“Search and Rescue of the victims trapped under the rubbles under the supervision of the PS was conducted with the aid of the Agency’s heavy duty equipment Crane, Hiab and an excavator.

“One adult was retrieved dead while the others received pre hospital care on the scene from the Agency’s Pre Hospital Care Unit. One with serious injuries was transferred to a hospital.

“Responders at the scene of the incident includes the Agency’s response team led by the PS, LRU Fire unit, Lagos State Fire Service,LASPA, LASBCA, NEMA, Nigeria Police, LNSC, FRSC and LASAMBUS,” the statement read.

In an updated report later in the day, Oke-Osanyintolu said three people died in the building collapse.

“Following an extensive exercise, final casualty report on the above incident is that 3 fatalities and 7 casualties varying in severity.

“The affected buildings have been leveled to ground zero. Responders at the scene of the incident includes the Agency’s response team led by the PS, LRU Fire unit, Lagos State Fire Service, LASBCA, NEMA, Nigeria Police, LNSC, FRSC and LASAMBUS,” he added.