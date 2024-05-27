Gunmen Storm Ebonyi Community, Kill Three Persons, Injured Others

Some yet to be identified gunmen have reportedly killed three persons in an attack on the Akpoha community of Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the incident which happened over the weekend, saw the culprits with sophisticated weapons in two motorcycles, started and shot sporadically.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that many residents of the community were also wounded during the assault.

Confirming this to the public, yesterday, the spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command, Joshua Ukandu, said that operatives of the command are on the trail of the assailants.

He added that the perpetrators of the heinous act must be brought to justice.

Joshua said: “The bodies of the three persons killed have been deposited at the morgue and the place is calm now, our men are on the trail of the gunmen.”

Also confirming the horrible incident to newsmen, on Sunday, a resident of the area, identified as Uche Donatus, said that about 10 bullets were found in the security operative’s body.

Uche added that he managed to survive the attack despite the sporadic gunshots some of which hit his house.

He said: “Our community was attacked on Saturday night. Three persons are lying dead as I speak to you.

“The gunmen came with two motorcycles. When they were leaving, one of the motorcycles refused to start and they continued shooting heavily until it started and they left.

“Their names are Emmanuel Nwacha, Egwu Nicholas Nwacha, and Inya Blessing Orieona,” he said.

“Killings in Akpoha have become a regular occurrence and nothing has been done to stop it. We are in trouble.”