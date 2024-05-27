Rudeboy And Wife Ivy Ifeoma Iboko Pay Courtesy Visit To Governor Otti, Share Photos

Nigerian artist Paul Okoye, well known as Rudeboy, and his wife Ivy Ifeoma Iboko paid Abia State Governor Alex Otti a courtesy visit.

This visit occurred shortly after their traditional wedding ceremony in Abia State on Saturday.

Rudeboy, a long-term admirer of Governor Otti and the Labour Party, took to his Instagram account on Monday to share photos from their visit.

He expressed gratitude with the caption:

“Special thank you to His Excellency, Governor of Abia State, Sir #alexottifr for hosting us.”

SEE POST: