Two Kidnapped Kogi Varsity Students Killed — Police



The Kogi State police command has said two students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, have been killed by their abductors.

Recall that on May 9, gunmen invaded the university and abducted students, who were preparing for their examinations.

Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State Commissioner for Information, had disclosed that 20 students were rescued with four still in captivity.

In a chat with News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday, Bethrand Onuoha, the State Police Commissioner, described the killing of the two students by their abductors as “unfortunate.”

Onuoha who did not give further details, said security operatives were on the trail of the abductors to bring them to book.

Meanwhile the school has declared a three-day mourning over the incident.

The registrar of the university, Olufunke Hudson, in a statement said, “It is with deep pain that the Management of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara hereby declares three days of mourning over the death of two of our students who were kidnapped on Thursday, 9th May and killed on Saturday, 25th May, 2024.

“All activities in the university are to be held low-key from Monday, 27th to Wednesday, 29th May 2024 in memory of our departed students.

“The Management shares in the pains of the parents, family, and colleagues of our dearly beloved deceased students, and we use this medium to condole with them.”