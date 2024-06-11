June 12: Tinubu To Address Nigerians On Wednesday – Presidency

Ahead of June 12 celebration, the Federal Government has announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will address Nigerians on Wednesday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that President Tinubu will be addresing Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast, amid democracy Day celebration.

This was made known in a statement released to the public today, by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on the occasion of Democracy Day at 7am on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

READ MORE: FG Declares June 12 Public Holiday To Mark Democracy Day

“Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to plug into the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.”

The Federal Government had earlier declared Wednesday, June 12, 2024, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

Meanwhile, many Nigerians await the President’s speech amid economic hardship.

The Labour Congress also disclosed in a statement made available on Monday that the union will wait for Tinubu’s nod over the new minimum wage struggle.