World Cup Qualifier: FG Summons NFF Over Eagles’ Poor Performance

The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed displeasure in Nigeria Football Federation over poor performance of the Super Eagles in their world cup qualifier games.

Recall that the Super Eagles managed to secure only one point from a possible six, following a 1-1 with South Africa in Uyo and losing 2-1 to Benin Republic in Abidjan, yesterday, in its third and fourth game respectively in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

Reacting to Super Eagles’s poor run, Ministry of Sports in a statement released on Monday, described the results as unacceptable, summoned and demand a technical report from the NFF.

The statement reads: “The Honourable Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh has demanded a detailed technical report from the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) following the Super Eagles’ disappointing performance during the June FIFA window.

“These results leave the Super Eagles with a total of just three points from a possible twelve,of the four games played thus far in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be jointly hosted by USA, Canada, and Mexico.

“Senator Enoh expressed his dissatisfaction with the outcomes, especially considering the substantial support the NFF has received from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in addition to the kind of open and positive working relationship between the Ministry and the NFF.

“The recent results are unacceptable. Despite the immense support from President Tinubu and the high expectations of Nigerian football fans, the Super Eagles have underperformed.

“The NFF must provide a comprehensive technical report explaining the reasons behind this poor showing and give cause why there mustn’t be consequences for the disappointment caused both Government and the generality of Nigerians.

“Our supporters are passionate and devoted. They deserve an explanation for why our national team has not been performing to the expected standards since after the last AFCON.”