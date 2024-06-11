“No Special Formula For Winning Games” – Finidi

Super Eagles Coach, Finidi George has stated that there is no special formula for winning matches in football.

Finidi and his boys, lost 2-1 to Benin Republic in their Matchday 4 of the 2026 FIFA World qualifier game in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Monday.

He identified commitment as one of the major reasons the Super Eagles failed to perform.

READ MORE: “Who Give You Coaching Job” – Nigerians Invade Finidi George’s Instagram, Demand He Resigns

The super Eagles manager led this out during the post match conference yesterday.

He said: “Yeah, it’s to win, but there’s no special formula for that,” Finidi admitted. “We have to see how the players will start the new season and see how we can get the best out of the players.”

“So everybody must be committed. I think with that commitment we’ll win games. I believe we’re going to win games.”

Finidi George also emphasized on the the need to get Super Eagles players together, adding that there is time for adjustment.

He added: “And if we can win games, the battle will still be there. “So we can’t throw in the towel, because we’ve had only three points. We have to find a way to get these players back.”

The 2023 African Nations Cup silver medalists are placed fifth with just three points from four games.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Benin Republic topped Group C table with seven points while Lesotho are in second position with five points. Rwanda and South Africa have four points each with a game at hand.