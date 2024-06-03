Real Madrid Sign Kylian Mbappe From PSG

Champions of Europe, Real Madrid have announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer after the France captain left Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old, who is PSG’s all time scorer, with 256 goals in 308 appearances, signed a five-year contract at the Bernabeu worth €15m (£12.8m) a year after tax.

The world cup winner, will receive a signing-on bonus of just over £85m from Real, who will pay the fee in instalments over the duration of his contract.

Mbappe joined the Spanish club, just two days after Carlo Ancelotti’s side won their 15th Champions League title to clinch the double, having also been crowned LaLiga champions.

A one-line statement from the European champions announcing Mbappe’s arrival, via the cub’s website reads: “Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons.”

Also reacting to the transfer, via his X page, Mbappe, revealed that is a dream come through for him.

He said: “A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams, Real Madrid.