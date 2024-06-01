Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to become champions of Europe for the 15th time at Wembley.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some second-half goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr, helped Carlos Ancelloti to punish Dortmund in the final stage of the Champions League, on Saturday.

The German side hit a post and created two more big chances in the first half as they threatened a big upset but the Spanish side responded with an improved display.

Toni Kroos, in his final game for the club – set up the opener with a corner for Carvajal to head home with 16 minutes to play, while England’s Jude Bellingham rolled in Vinicius Jr to punish a stretched Dortmund side soon after.

For Carvajal, Kroos and team-mates Nacho and Luka Modric it is a remarkable sixth Champions League win with Real Madrid. Boss Ancelotti has now won the coveted prize five times as a head coach.