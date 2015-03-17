Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Amazing Curves In New Photos

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has released new amazing photos that will melt your heart! The mother of two has released new photos to show that she has gotten her body back. Here are the photos below:

Mercy Johnson was born in Lagos on 28 August 1984. She made her acting debut in the movie, “The Maid” in which she played the role of a possessed house help. She is married to Prince Odianosen Okojie and they have two children, Purity and Henry Ozioma Okojie.

Recall that the actress was spotted with her second baby at Heathrow International Airport on February 26. Just recently, it was reported that the actress’s wanted by the Nigerian police over a N2 million unfinished movie debt.

