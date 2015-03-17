Sunday , 29 January 2017
Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Amazing Curves In New Photos

Deolu March 17, 2015

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has released new amazing photos that will melt your heart! The mother of two has released new photos to show that she has gotten her body back. Here are the photos below:

qs4yXJdzU1WExnjj2Pta1r8j j62JlKf7pzSkd1QVsqo6mim5 5ItLpz2vVld1nXsp2KGE7GAt eGasoIqXoZbIzt6iscX9UTUA W34xX3KZsWgABjjrTT33zQFX pSmlCJSfyFTsxn7pM0LpuxCZ

Mercy Johnson was born in Lagos on 28 August 1984. She made her acting debut in the movie, “The Maid” in which she played the role of a possessed house help. She is married to Prince Odianosen Okojie and they have two children, Purity and Henry Ozioma Okojie.

Recall that the actress was spotted with her second baby at Heathrow International Airport on February 26. Just recently, it was reported that the actress’s wanted by the Nigerian police over a N2 million unfinished movie debt.

10 comments

  1. Awiase
    March 17, 2015 at 1:56 pm

    Mercy u luk gud but wear a better spanx next time.your spanx is sticking out at your tummy but you luk good

    Reply
  2. SaintPassionate
    March 17, 2015 at 3:04 pm

    This Girl is Beautiful”, I love everything about her

    Reply
  3. ZINNY
    March 17, 2015 at 8:53 pm

    i just xoo luv mercy johnson. i wont even regret saying she is my role model.

    Reply
  4. michouchar
    March 17, 2015 at 10:20 pm

    Since five years I’ve been wishing to meet Mercy Johnson. I love her acting.

    Reply
  5. Gloria Glee
    March 18, 2015 at 12:47 am

    My role model you look awesome

    Reply
  6. joel neema talem
    May 28, 2015 at 2:13 pm

    Mercy Johnson I love u so much you are my best actress .I want to be your friend .

    Reply
  7. Maureen
    September 12, 2015 at 8:23 am

    I don’t know if mercy would ever be compete with, she is my role model pls mercy i need ur contact.

    Reply
  8. Jennifer
    May 20, 2016 at 11:03 am

    Mercy pls send me your number i need ur help

    Reply
  9. Sharon obot
    September 22, 2016 at 3:28 pm

    please did you tag anything like you want your fans to mention four movie your acted and you are to reward the person with some gifts?

    Reply

