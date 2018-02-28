BBNaija: Daddy Freeze Rooting For Miracle.., Noble Igwe asks why, He Replies

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze is strongly in support of Big Brother Naija housemate, Miracle to go home with the grand prize of the 45Million.

Thus, he took to twitter to reveal this and wrote:

I really hope this miracle guy wins this! .#BBNaija — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) February 26, 2018

Celebrity blogger and fashion enthusiast, Noble Igwe asked why he is supporting the housemate who is also a pilot.

He wrote;

Hmmmm He seems real… maybe I'm wrong… lol https://t.co/dAe4a5tFly — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) February 26, 2018

In another news, BBNaija housemate, Bambam has revealed that another housemate, Rico has feelings for her.

She said this during her diary session with Big brother on Tuesday

According to her, he needs to focus on the game not on his emotional inclinations

“When you focus on the message and not the messenger. I have come to realise that you should not judge a book by its cover. In this space, there are a lot of beautiful things you can learn about others if you can be a bit patient.

“Rico is emotionally attracted to me. I am a subtle person. I am trusting that he would look past his emotions and be more strategic.”

Recall, Bambam and Teddy A set the internet agog yesterday after a video of them having s*x in the toilet was captured by cameras.

Bambam speaking on the tensions in the house as a result of eviction coming up on Sunday said “I noticed a few couples have been having tensions. CeeC is a sweet girl but she can be handful.

“I noticed Alex was broken yesterday. She felt she could have saved Leo but didn’t cos she felt he needed a haircut.

“CeeC can be a bit lackadaisical, I felt that she can be a little distracted. Then lastly, Leo is becoming a little bit paranoid.”

Source – Gistreel