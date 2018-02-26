Entertainment

#BBNaija: Male Housemates Have Nothing To Offer- Cee-C

Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C believes Big Brother should stop putting male housemates in their house as they have nothing to offer.

According to her, it is only the ladies that are better off in the house.

She mentioned this to Alex while she was trying to console the latter of the issues she had with Leo.

Cee-c who has always been in the news for relationship with Tobi, with whom she is now at war with, told Alex to forget about Leo for now.

She said;

“Babe, this is not what you are supposed to be doing (crying). No one knows what you are thinking. “Shot Leo off for now. Give him space and let him look for you. I know you like him so much.

“These guys in this house are ‘time wasters’. They don’t have anything to offer. They may not marry you. But preparing you for other men outside.”

source: Gistreel


