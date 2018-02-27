Entertainment

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: NINA HAS OPENED UP, SHE TOLD HER BOYFRIEND SHE MAY CHEAT ON HIM IN THE HOUSE

Big Brother Naija 3 housemate , Nina, has revealed that she told her boyfriend that there is the possibility of cheating on him in the house before entering the show.

In her words : “I told him everything. He knows that something can happen. I will also tell him everything that happened, trust me. That’s me in a relationship. I’ll get my boyfriend back. It’s a must. I told him anything can happen here.”

Nina and Miracle, are into a romantic relationship in the Big Brother Naija reality show. Both Housemates have been caught in the act on two occasions within few weeks on the show.

Nina has also confessed that she has lost sight of the N45 million grand prize and has now fallen in love with Miracle.

