Entertainment

“Big, Thick & Curvy Ladies Have Dirty Private Parts”: Popular Nigerian Actress Reveals

Abuja-based Nollywood actress and comedian, Charity Nnaji may have bitten more than she can chew with her recent declaration to Potpourri in a chat that most big and thick girls, who claim to be curvy are dirty under, clearly referring to their private parts.

The beautiful and bold Charity was actually referring to a picture of a big, thick and curvy lady posted by Potpourri on Instagram where she commented on the picture, saying the picture was beautiful, adding that “ most of them are dirty though”.

Smelling a scent of blood in the air, Potpourri went after her to know why she believes thick and curvy women are dirty, especially when she too falls in that same category. Her reply was simply the bomb

“ Yes, I am a curvy lady but I take good care of myself. See my armpit, there are no hairs. So many things are wrong with some of them,” she said and started stating her reasons.

Source: Naijaloaded


