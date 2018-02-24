Entertainment

Blac Chyna follows Kylie Jenner’s babydaddy on IG, after Kylie liked a comment that slammed her new s3x tape (screenshots)

Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner have reignited their feud on social media.

The new mom liked a comment that slammed Chyna’s shocking s*x tape leak on The Shaderoom Instagram page, and soon after, the lip kit mogul started following the Gossip platform.

This actually got to Chyna, and she wasted no time and started following Kylie’s babydaddy Travis Scott on Instagram.

 

Their feud actually started after Kylie dated Chyna’s ex-fiancée and baby daddy Tyga in 2015. But things cooled off when Chyna started dating her brother Rob Kardashian, and they welcomed their first child together, Dream Kardashian.

However, their relationship crumbled again after Rob and Chyna separated.

See the screenshots below.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


