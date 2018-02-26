Black Panther Earns Highest Grossing first Week in Marvel History

The unadulterated joy, anticipation and support of Black Panther leading up to the film has unsurprisingly raked in great results.

Black Panther has made Marvel history after securing opening weekend and now receiving the esteemed title of highest grossing first week film of the Marvel Universe.

In just North America alone, Black Panther has made $292 million dollars and the now second place Avengers film came in at $270 million in comparison.

Internationally, Black Panther has brought in $228 million, which brings the weekend total to $520 million. Last weekend Black Panther opened with $202 million dollars and it is projected to bring in additional weekend of at least $100 million.

Director, Ryan Cooler, wrote in a letter to fans,

“It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film,” Ryan exclaimed. “To seem people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to out posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theatres – often moved me and my wife to tears.”

source: Gistreel