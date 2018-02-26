EFE EJEBA RELEASES EP FEATURING OLAMIDE, ORITSEFEMI AND LASISI

Efe Ejeba, winner of Big Brother Naija 2017, has released his new EP ‘Am Sorry Am Winning’.

‘Warri’, a song which features Olamide Adedeji, is on the EP Oritsefemi also makes a guest appearance with ‘Babaloke’.

Other guest stars on the seven-track EP include DJ Neptune, and funny Lasisi Elenu.



His habitual collaborator, Duktor Sett, was responsible for the production of a chunk of the album while Young John and T.U.C produced one song apiece.

The rapper, took to Instagram recently to say this, “I want to thank everybody that has prayed for me, mentioned my name, fought for me, and went out of their way to stand for me, you have never been obligated to do so, but you have done so without any obligation and I am truly grateful.

“I am not here to prove a point or fight anybody, just to live and achieve my dreams to the fullest of my abilities. I pray God grants your heart desire.”

