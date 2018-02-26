Ice Prince Visits Hospitalized Soldiers In Borno

Nigerian rapper, Panshak Zamani popularly known as Ice prince paid a visit to the Nigerian soldiers receiving treatment at the Military hospital in Maiduguri, Borno.

Ice prince, via Instagram, shared pictures and wrote;

Spent some time with a few Officers of the Nigerian Military laying in the hospital from bullet wounds to all sorts of injuries unexplained.

Their stories are wey too deep to be untold !!!! Real (super) Heroes Risking their lives daily to protect others and to keep the world at peace.

A lot of them fresh guys i thot could easily be celebrities or any thing else, but no they chose service to humanity at the risk of their personal self… still smiling and making jokes thru the pain, waiting to fully recorver (Not to Quit) but to ginger back to the battle field.

That’s a Super Hero in my book. God bless the Military #NigerianMilitary

See more pictures below;

source: Instagram